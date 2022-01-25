CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, a not-for-profit and the largest health care company in the Mid-Atlantic region, announced Tuesday a renewed 15-year lease with Corporate Office Property Trust for its Maryland headquarters.

As part of the organization’s workforce and workplace strategy, CareFirst will maintain dual headquarters in Maryland and Washington with the Maryland hub remaining in downtown Baltimore at Canton Tower by the harbor. The decision to stay in the Canton neighborhood reflects the company’s continuing dedication to the health, well-being and economy of the greater Baltimore region and its residents.

As one of the largest employers in Baltimore and Maryland, CareFirst’s real estate investment reinforces its significant and long-term commitment to its workforce and the city’s residents. CareFirst will retain seven floors of Canton Tower – an investment totaling more than 214,000 square feet.

Renovations to every floor are underway to establish a physical space to support the company’s transformation agenda and better enable collaboration, flexibility, efficiency and personal well-being. When offices are reopened in late 2022, there will be more open space for employee interaction, team connections and innovation, including workspace and a model clinic for 1501 Health to support early-stage health care startups.

A redesigned first floor is intended to allow CareFirst to provide in-person services for members and people from the community along with space for events to promote health education and wellness.

CareFirst’s reimagined workforce strategy establishes a hybrid working environment where a balance of approximately 60% of employees will be enabled to work in a full-time remote capacity spending approximately one day a week or less in a CareFirst office location; close to 40% will split their time in a CareFirst office approximately two to three days a week and work remotely the remainder of the time; and nearly 2% will be full-time in a CareFirst office location approximately four to five days a week.

CareFirst remains committed to maintaining a strong presence in communities throughout the region. Baltimore, Maryland and Washington will remain the organization’s corporate hubs, with significant presence in additional locations such as northern Virginia, western Maryland, West Virginia and other urban, suburban and rural communities throughout CareFirst’s service area.