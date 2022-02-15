Bowie State collaborates on entrepreneurial, tech empowerment program

Circle Internet Financial LLC on Tuesday announced the first in a series of partnerships centered on its Circle Impact digital financial literacy pillar through collaboration with Bowie State and Rhodes universities’ joint learning module, the Entrepreneurial and Technological Empowerment Program (ETEP).

Supported by the U.S. Department of State in South Africa, the module is part of the spring 2022 semester for students enrolled at Bowie State University, Rhodes College and in South Africa.

ETEP introduces business students to the skills needed to integrate budding digital technologies with project management, information systems, and digital financial literacy to develop a global entrepreneurial mindset and foster intercultural knowledge exchange. The program aims to benefit both local communities and business students as they apply tech-based solutions to identified socio-economic problems facing local community co-ops.

As part of the collaboration, Circle will assist in co-creating learning modules, provide subject matter experts to help teach material and offer hands-on learning opportunities, exposing students to the opportunities that open source technologies and fintech offer aspiring entrepreneurs. Circle’s collaboration will also expose students to hackathon-style presentations and executive mentorship, career fairs and access to mentoring and networking for startups.