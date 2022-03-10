Columbia software firm Leap acquires JobProgress

Leap, a Clumbia-based provider of home contractor sales enablement software, Thursday announced the acquisition of JobProgress, a leading workflow and CRM product for home contractors.

Together, Leap and JobProgress will serve more than 2,400 home contractors in North America.

JobProgress’ product suite offers CRM, project management, scheduling and employee management tools to both exterior and interior residential contractors. As part of Leap, home contractors will now have access to even more tools to help them manage, estimate, record, and close deals on a single platform, without the need to use multiple technology providers.

The addition of JobProgress better positions Leap to expand its field services solutions to meet the needs of both large and small contractors alike. Leap and JobProgress combined will integrate with more than 25 other offerings, further extending the reach of the Leap platform by allowing customers to integrate with even more tools. Integrations and partners have been a cornerstone of the platform’s success, and Leap will continue to provide these integrations and maintain loyalty to existing partners.

JobProgress is Leap’s first acquisition since Nexa Equity, an application software and fintech-focused private equity firm, invested in the company last year, and accelerates Leap’s vision of creating a single, end-to-end business management platform for home contractors. Nexa Equity continues as the majority investor in the combined business, and the founders of Leap and JobProgress will continue to be significant shareholders.