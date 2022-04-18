Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Community Heritage Financial announces Q1 ’22 dividend

By: Daily Record Staff April 18, 2022

Community Heritage Financial Inc. announced Monday its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on May 6, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 29, 2022.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank and its subsidiary, Millennium Financial Group Inc. Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with locations in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Garrett and Washington and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania.

 

