Transportation secretary Buttigieg to visit Morgan St.

Morgan State University will host U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Wednesday for a special visit and tour of the National Transportation Center lab.

During the visit, Buttigieg will meet with student leaders and highlight President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its investments in transportation equity.

Morgan currently serves as one of two Historically Black College & University (HBCU) Transportation Center leads. Last year, the Department of Transportation invested $1.4 million in Morgan’s Urban Mobility & Equity Center, which researches all aspects of transportation – from evacuation in an emergency to pricing on toll highways to transit use and routes.

While at Morgan, Buttigieg will learn more about the university’s transportation-related degree programs and the School of Engineering. In addition, he will also experience presentations on the University’s COVID-19 Dashboard and connected autonomous vehicles visualization and demuonstrations of Morgan’s work with an autonomous wheelchair and robot dog and car/bicycle simulations. The visit will be capped by a town hall discussion with students and faculty.

This visit marks the fifth representative from the Biden-Harris Administration since February 2022, to come to Morgan’s campus. Most recently, U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal met with university leadership and diverse selection of students to learn more about Morgan’s approach to fulfill student achievement and foster preparedness in an increasingly competitive global marketplace. Other campus visitors from the Biden-Harris Administration included U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.