AT&T gives $500K to PCs for People to help bridge Baltimore’s digital divide

As part of AT&T’s $2 billion commitment to help bridge the digital divide and homework gap, AT&T contributed $500,000 to PCs for People in Baltimore to provide free access to digital tools and digital skills training for students, families and adults in Baltimore and across Maryland.

The funding supported under-resourced adults and children in Baltimore by helping them get access to computers. In addition, it went toward launching a tech internship program for more than 100 young adults and a digital navigators program that hired employees to teach local youth and adults how to use the internet and technology safely and effectively in their lives.

The announcement was made today during a special ceremony at PCs for People Maryland’s east Baltimore plant as the nonprofit commissioned its latest cohort of Digital Navigators and Tech Interns — experts of all ages trained to support digital equity efforts and tech adoption in their communities.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Secretary of General Services Ellington Churchill were on hand to meet the cohort members and give remarks on the evolution of digital equity efforts in the city and state.

Since its launch, 70 local youth ages 16 to 23 have completed the Tech Internship program, earning their NAID certifications and learning the theory and practice behind PCs for People Maryland’s social enterprise model. The organization’s Digital Navigator program has trained and deployed 40 individuals with Tier 1 Tech Support training to support digital adoption in their communities. Navigators help their neighbors take advantage of digital opportunities in education, employment, health care and social connection.

Thanks to AT&T’s support, PCs for People has also distributed more than 3,000 refurbished computers in Baltimore through a geotargeted distribution strategy intended to create tech ecosystems and connect organizations committed to poverty mitigation.