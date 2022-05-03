Veteran economic development leader launches consulting firm

Michele Whelley, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore (EAGB), will be leaving the organization Friday to reestablish her economic development consulting firm, M.L. Whelley Consulting LLC.

Whelley has been at the helm of the EAGB for the past three years, working with its board of directors and partners to identify, support and market greater Baltimore’s economic assets as a means of elevating the region to a location of choice for talent, investment and business.

Whelley was recruited by the EAGB board in 2019 to lead the organization. Since that time, EAGB has produced significant value for its investors and partners through the creation and implementation of a robust marketing platform, all the while navigating the organization through two years of the pandemic.

Most recently she worked with business leaders to help create a pathway and strategy for the development of a new regional entity focused on economic growth, one that will produce the diverse, equitable and broad-based impact necessary to propel the region forward and enable it to realize its amazing potential as a global economic powerhouse.

Prior to joining the EAGB, Whelley had a thriving consulting practice for six years, working with diverse organizations, both private and nonprofit, to assist them in creating and implementing programs ranging from business development and relationship building to workforce initiatives and assisting with fundraising. Previous to that, she was CEO of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, the founding CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of New Haven, CEO of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and executive vice-president of the Baltimore Development Corporation.

As a consultant, her clients have included organizations such as Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, the Abell Foundation, Baltimore Metropolitan Council, the Baltimore Integration Partnership and Betamore, as well as private sector companies including the Howard Hughes Corporation, Clark Construction, Southern Management Corporation and Network Rail Consulting Inc.

Whelley received both her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from the University of Maryland. She then attended the University of Maryland School of Law where she received her Juris Doctor. She sits on the board of directors for The Hippodrome Foundation, Baltimore Design School, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and the Regional Manufacturing Institute. She is a member of the Greater Baltimore Committee, the Urban Land Institute, the Maryland Tech Council and the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland.