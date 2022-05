UBS Wealth Management USA announced that 11 financial advisers in the firm’s Baltimore and Hunt Valley offices, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State-Wealth Advisers list for 2022.

The UBS advisers named to the list from the Baltimore office include Bart Gibson, Dale Horn, Frank Cannon, Kyle Harris, Phillip Toohey and Sean Hagerty. Advisers named from the Hunt Valley office include Brian Doak, Jason Lowy, Jonathan Murray, Michele Lippincott and Russell Weber.