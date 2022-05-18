2U, edX unveil 2 University Advisory Councils

Lanham-based 2U Inc., the parent company of global online learning platform edX, Wednesday announced the creation of two university councils to guide the organization in its mission to unlock human potential through high-quality, affordable online higher education.

The two councils include the University Leadership Council (ULC) comprised of presidents, provosts, and chancellors from nonprofit colleges and universities within 2U and edX’s global network of 230+ institutions, as well as the University Partner Advisory Council (UPAC) comprised of academic leaders who are responsible for their institution’s digital transformation and online education strategy.

The ULC is a reconstitution of the former edX University Advisory Board, and brings together a diverse group of institutions that share a passion for evolving global higher education. The UPAC ensures that 2U can regularly and routinely confer with key digital innovation leaders from across the combined 2U and edX partner network.

The councils will be advisory in nature and will meet on a range of relevant topics of shared interest among 2U and edX and its network of international partners. Understanding and responding to the perspectives of its academic and corporate partners is key to the company’s strategy to deliver high-quality and career-relevant learning at scale.