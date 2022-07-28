Baltimore County state’s attorney steps away from office, with primary result unsettled

A top Baltimore area prosecutor locked in a too-close-to-call election is taking time away, citing exhaustion.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger has all but disappeared since the polls closed more than a week ago.

The four-term incumbent Democrat has repeatedly declined to comment on nip and tuck primary results that has seen him overcome a small election-day deficit with mail-in voting. Shellenberger’s silence extends to the office, where he has been absent.

On Monday, Shellenberger sent an email to staff in the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s office from his government email. In it, he expresses hope for a favorable outcome and acknowledges his absence from the office.

The email may also blur the line between the work of government employees and campaign activities.

“This election has been very difficult for me and I am sure for you,” Shellenberger wrote in an email sent Monday that was obtained by The Daily Record. “It has exhausted me and I need some time off to get well.”

The email is consistent with another sent last week by Deputy State’s Attorney John Cox to staff in which he announced Shellenberger needed time to “detach a bit” from the office.

Both emails were obtained by The Daily Record and independently confirmed.

The email and Shellenberger’s absence again raise questions about the prosecutor’s health. Those questions have quietly dogged Shellenberger for nearly two years.

In the email, Shellenberger thanks staff for their support and work on the campaign, and expresses hope for the outcome. It was sent to government employees from Shellenberger’s work account.

County and state employees are not barred from working on campaigns. Elected government officials, however, are barred from using government resources for campaign work.

Attempts to reach Shellenberger directly and through his office had not been successful as of Thursday morning.

The email from Shellenberger suggests an open-ended leave of absence, something Cox said was not an inaccurate interpretation.

“We are still in the lead by 1,795 votes with 10,000 to 13,000 left to be counted on Wednesday and Friday,” Shellenberger wrote in his Monday email. “This is very helpful news and I could not have done this without all your hard work. I can’t thank you enough for all you have done and continue to do for the campaign and to make this office run so well.”

As of Thursday morning, Shellenberger held a lead of nearly 2,000 votes over challenger Robbie Leonard. County elections officials scheduled one more day of counting the remaining mail-in and provisional ballots and expect to certify the results Friday.

Leonard, while not mathematically eliminated, would need to garner more than 80% of the remaining vote to overcome Shellenberger’s lead and eke out a victory.

Shellenberger has declined to comment publicly on the election until all of the votes are counted.

In his email, Shellenberger goes on to note the retirement of Deputy State’s Attorney Robin Coffin. Cox said he had assumed Coffin’s duties but said no decision had been made on who would assume his duties as the second deputy.

“I will not be able to make it to Robin’s party on Friday and I will miss seeing you all,” he wrote. “I don’t know when I will return to the office.”