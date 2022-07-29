Frederick multifamily property sold for $70M

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking originated a $70.01 million, five-year, floating-rate financing to subsidiaries of Rose Valley Capital, an affiliate of Hampshire Properties, to finance the acquisition of The Fields at Rock Creek, a 314-unit, Class A multifamily property in Frederick.

Built in 1990, the property includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average unit size of 921 square feet. Community amenities include a resident clubhouse, business center, fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck.

The Property is located at the nexus of Interstates 270 and 70, providing access to Washington and Baltimore.

Rose Valley Capital is a full-service owner and asset management company headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. The firm manages more than 10,000 multifamily units and 2 million square feet of commercial space.

The financing was arranged by Morris Betesh and Alex Bailken of Meridian Capital.