Westfield Promenade gets 5 new tenants, including 3 restaurants

Five new tenants, including three restaurants, have signed leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor lifestyle center in Frederick County, it was announced Wednesday.

Located at the intersection of Maryland Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Crestwood Boulevard in Frederick County and comprising nearly 14,000 square feet of space, each new use is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

Ashley Zito, senior leasing manager and Danielle Bridge, leasing manager for Hill Management Services, Inc. the Baltimore-based owner and manager of Westview Promenade, represented the landlord in these transactions.

Opening this month are Chatime Café (772 square feet), Evolve Med Spa (1,723 square feet), F45 Training (3,027 square feet) and Thai Table (1,775 square feet). Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (6,682 square feet) is expected to open this November. The recent leasing activity elevates occupancy to nearly 92%.

Chatime Café specializes in serving bubble tea drinks and, through its franchise network, now operates more than 60 locations throughout North America. The Westview Promenade location, which represents the first for franchise owners Shane and Vicky Repas, intend to leverage the “bubble tea boom” that is occurring worldwide with its collection of signature milk and flavored milk teas; specialty drinks such as Chocolate Hazelnut Delight and Candied Winter Melon Ice Tea and selection of fruit teas including strawberry passion, mango grapefruit and peach.

Evolve Med Spa, a practice group specializing in full-body skin rejuvenation, body contouring and injectable services for both women and men, has selected Westview Promenade as the site of its entry point into the greater Maryland marketplace. The concept offers a full range of services including Botox and dermal fillers, laser hair removal, cryoskin and IV therapy, B12 lipotropic injections and medically-supervised weight loss programs. Specific procedures provided include facials, chemical peels, micro-needling, hair restoration, cosmetic tattooing and lip fillers. Each practitioner is professionally-trained and medically-supervised to ensure the most optimal outcomes for patients.

F45 Training is a fitness concept offering specialty functional training and a mix of circuit and HIIT (high intensity interval training)-style workouts that is intended to improve energy levels, metabolic rates, strength and endurance. The local franchise is owned and operated by Mad Fitness Group, which intends to open 70 locations over the next seven years and currently has 17 under construction. The Westview Promenade location is F45 Training’s first in Frederick County and will be managed by Regional Director Alexis Bredeau and Studio Manager, Shannon Heineman. Mad Fitness Group utilizes strict analytics in its real estate searches to assure its success and especially looks for high-visibility sites with above-average demographics within a 10-minute drive. “Westview Promenade met all of these criteria and more,” a representative with Mad Fitness explained.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill operates in 20 states throughout the country and the Westview Promenade location will be its second in Maryland, joining Gaithersburgre salads, wood fired steaks and seafood and specialty items such as Cilantro-grilled chicken, Honey Garlic Chicken and baby back ribs. The concept also specializes in “handheld” hamburger and chicken sandwiches such as the Durango burger, Smokehouse Burger and the Kickin’ Chicken.

Thai Table intends to serve Thai-inspired menu dishes which emphasize noodles and rice, as well as Lao food. All operations will be overseen by Chef Srisamorn Preechamart, who brings more than 20 years of experience in Thai and Lao cuisine, and recently worked as Kitchen Head Chef at Thip Khao in Washington. The restaurant will introduce Thai food upon its opening and then begin adding different Lao dishes several weeks later.

Owner Akachai Siri has many years of restaurant business experience and Thai Table will be his first serving Thai & Lao cuisine in Frederick. “Westview Promenade has a tremendous variety of shopping and restaurants, with a hotel and office buildings located closely nearby,” Siri said. “We believe it is the right fit for us and we intend to introduce not just Thai food, but also a complete cultural experience. The restaurant will feature original décor, it will be comfortable and cozy and an enjoyable place to relax and have a good time.”

Westview Promenade is anchored by Regal Cinema, MOM’s Organic Market and Ann Taylor Loft. Additional tenants include Starbucks Coffee, Chico’s, MOD Pizza, Sola Salon Studios and White House Black Market. Last year, Regal Cinema commenced extensive improvements and enhancements at the site and, with three auditoriums now open, features Frederick County’s only 4DX technology which transcends the traditional cinema experience. The balance of the auditoriums, as well as the concession area, will be completed this fall.