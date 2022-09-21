Northrop Grumman opens advanced space assembly and test facility in Baltimore

Northrop Grumman Corporation on Wednesday opened its Maryland Space Assembly and Test (MSAT) 2 facility at the company’s Baltimore campus.

The 55,000-square-foot facility provides a digitally integrated manufacturing, assembly and test hub to support customer needs and the company’s growing space payload and ground systems capabilities.

MSAT2 adds a progressive assembly line and unique testing capabilities to the integrated Maryland Space Assembly and Test complex. A central feature is a state-of-the-art thermal vacuum chamber (TVAC).

The TVAC simulates the harsh thermal conditions of space, allowing engineers to subject space payloads to extreme temperature variations and ensure uninterrupted performance. The facility also includes advanced, digitally driven robotic manufacturing with environmentally controlled 10K and 100K class clean rooms.