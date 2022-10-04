David Ian Bavar, co-founder of KLNB, dies at 86

David Ian Bavar, co-founder of the commercial real estate services company KLNB (Kayne Levin, Neilson and Bavar), died Sept. 28. He was 86.

Bavar, a resident of Longboat Key, Florida, was active in a variety of community organizations, serving on the board of directors of the Asolo Reperatory Theater in Sarasota, Florida, and previously on the board of Goucher College.

He was a member of the Bayfront Planning committee in Sarasota. Past involvement includes Catholic Charities of Baltimore and Associated Jewish Charities of Baltimore. His professional affiliations include SIOR (Society Industrial Office Realtors) and NAIOP (National Association Industrial and Office Properties). He is a past recipient of the Maryland Chapter NAIOP Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bavar graduated from Penn State University and received his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Bavar left Manekin in 1971 to join KLNB and lead the office and industrial division and develop and invest in a wide variety of commercial property. It was Bavar, along with Allen Kayne, Bob Levin and Bob Neilson, that developed the core principals at KLNB including its commitment to independence and its shared ownership model.

After 22 years, David left KLNB to form Bavar Properties Group in 1993, now run by his son, Robert. Today, Bavar Properties Group owns office, warehouse, flex, retail, self-storage, and multi-family projects in Baltimore, northern Virginia and Orlando with KLNB handling the leasing for a large portion of the portfolio.

He is survived by his wife, Betty-Jean Bavar (nee Axel); children, Robert (Anne) Bavar and Adrienne Bavar (Marc Wolfe); grandchildren, Benjamin Bavar and Amanda Bavar. He was predeceased by his loving brother, Michael Bavar and parents, Gus and Sylvia Bavar.

Services were held at Sol Levinson’s Chapel, 8900 Reisterstown Road, in Pikesville, on Oct. 2. Interment followed at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., in Baltimore.