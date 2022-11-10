Veteran-owned Olde Mother Brewing Co. produces Maryland’s best beer

The “Best in Show” title for the 2022 Maryland Craft Beer Competition was earned by Olde Mother Brewing Co., a veteran-owned brewery in Frederick for its Callisto Oatmeal Stout.

The winning beer was recognized at the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival Nov. 5 after judges selected it from a slate of gold-medal winners representing 20 style categories. Entries in this year’s competition range from modern and novel recipes to well-known, traditional beer styles.

Callisto is Olde Mother’s approach to the classic Oatmeal Stout and is produced with two varieties of oats. Callisto can be purchased at local beer shops in four packs of 16-ounce cans and on draught at the brewery’s taproom.

Preliminary judging for the competition was hosted in late October at 1623 Brewing Company and received more than 300 entries from 50 local breweries. This year’s judges were comprised of certified examiners from the Beer Judge Certification Program and trained industry professionals. Judges reconvened at the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival to select the competition’s overall winners.

Pub Dog Oktoberfest, a malty and crisp Märzen-style lager, was named the competition’s second-highest-scoring beer and is currently available on draught at the Westminster brewery. Elder Pine Brewing & Blending Co.’s third-place entry, Compendium, is a barrel-aged blend of wild-fermented ales that presents sour flavors. This beer is released in small batches and is currently available exclusively in 500 mL bottles at the brewery’s Gaithersburg tasting room.

2022 Maryland Craft Beer Competition gold medalists, by category

Pale Ale | Haze For Days, Crooked Crab Brewing Company

American IPA | West Coast IPA, Monocacy Brewing Co.

Specialty IPA | Juniperis IPA, Checkerspot Brewing

Double IPA | Contraband, 5th Company Brewing

Juicy or Hazy IPA | Sandbar, Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co.

Sour Beer and Wild Ale | Compendium, Elder Pine Brewing & Blending Co.

Smoked or Wood-Aged | Barrel Aged Liquid Luxury, Oliver Brewing Co.

Fruit Beer | Squeegee Master with Cranberry and Lime, Silver Branch Brewing Company

Spiced Beer | Reveille Coffee Stout, Waredaca Brewing Company

Pale Lager and Pilsner | Festbier, Olde Mother Brewing Co.

Amber, Dark Lager and Bock | Pub Dog Oktoberfest, Pub Dog Brewing Company

Amber Ale and Brown Ale | Winter Storm, Heavy Seas Beer

Porter and Stout | Callisto, Olde Mother Brewing Co.

Wheat Beer | Liquid Sun, Rock Bottom Bethesda

Belgian Style Beer | Christmas Ale, Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co.

Specialty/Experimental Beer | Le Blanc Fort, Pooles Island Brewing Co.

Session Beer | Relaxed Fit, DuClaw Brewing Co.

Strong Beer | 27 Anniversary Ale, Heavy Seas Beer

Historical Beer | Ceciltucky Common, 5th Company Brewing

Local Ingredient | Bloom, Landmade Farm Brewery

The Maryland Craft Beer Competition takes place annually and judges locally brewed entries from members of the Brewers Association of Maryland. The competition serves as an industry fundraiser and helps local breweries promote the quality of their beer. Full competition results and information about Maryland’s craft brewing industry can be found on the Brewers Association of Maryland website.