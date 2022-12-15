Washington Gas signs deal to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Washington Gas entered into transactions with Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Ascent Resources on Thursday to supply its customers in Maryland and the National Capital Region (NCR) with natural gas that is independently certified by MiQ.

MiQ issues a certificate for each 1MMBtu of natural gas that represents where and when the gas was produced and the methane intensity of production. Production represents a large portion of natural gas value chain emissions, and these can be avoided using existing technology.

Washington Gas will provide customers with gas that has been independently audited and verified as less methane-intensive using MiQ’s certification standard. This standard provides producers, such as Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Ascent Resources, with a transparent A-F grading scale using third-party auditors and advanced technology providers. Both Chesapeake and Ascent’s production facilities were awarded the top ‘A’ grades for minimizing methane emissions, reducing them to an intensity less than 0.05% – and below the production sector average.

Washington Gas’ agreement is estimated to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by roughly 28,000 metric tons when compared to the Environmental Protection Agency – determined industry average natural gas. According to the EPA GHG equivalencies calculator, this reduction is the equivalent of taking approximately 6,000 gas-powered passenger vehicles off the road for one year.

The agreement went into effect Nov. 1 and will be in place through the 2022-23 winter heating season.