Mike Jones | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc ., a commercial real estate firm which has developed more than 22 million square feet of space and is active in nine states, promoted Mike Jones to project manager in the company’s in-house interior construction division.

Jones has been with the company since 2016 and was formerly Superintendent, Interior Construction and also served as a building engineer on the property management team.

Jones will manage the tenant build-out process for companies that have recently leased space or are expanding an existing presence within a building in the St. John Properties Maryland portfolio. His role includes establishing and adhering to construction timelines, overseeing activities of third-party contractors, maintaining budgets and ensuring successful build-outs.