Alexander Historical Auctions, the Chesapeake City-based company known for its sale of military and historical collectibles, will be offering Adolf Hitler’s signed 1926 tax return at an auction scheduled for Jan. 25-27.

The return lists Hitler’s profession as “writer” and set his income at 2,487 Reichsmarks, this being his earnings for the first year’s sales of his political manifesto, “Mein Kampf.” He paid 262 Reichsmarks in taxes on this income, of which 22 Reichsmarks were for “church levies.”

Just released from prison for treason, Hitler had no other income at the time but for the proceeds from the sales of “Mein Kampf,” which had sold only 9,473 copies. In later years, Hitler made millions from the sale of the book, which was later banned in Germany until 2016.

Also included in the sale is a recently discovered trove of historic African American military items. One of the most important items is the regimental banner of the segregated 372nd Infantry Regiment, which served in both World Wars. The 61-by-55-inch silk flag bears a red “hand,” showing the regiment’s assignment to the “Red Hand Division” of the French 157th Infantry Division, which fought in the Champagne region during World War I.

Also included in the sale is the collection of medals awarded to Captain Edward A. Walton of the 369th Infantry “Harlem Hellfighters.” Present is Walton’s Distinguished Service Cross, awarded to him after he escorted his battalion commander 100 yards in advance of his assaulting lines. The commander was struck six times in the legs and was carried by Walton to safety while under heavy fire, in which Walton too was wounded.

The “Harlem Hellfighters” is one of the most recognized regiments in history. During World War I, the regiment suffered the most losses of any American regiment, with 1,500 casualties. Many other items attributed to Black soldiers will also be offered in the same sale.

These historic relics are part of a three-day auction of over 2,000 lots of historic autographs, documents, and military items, commencing January 25, 2023. Some of the more notable lots include D-Day maps and orders to the men who first freed the way for those trapped on Omaha Beach; a bronze statue head of Saddam Hussein, recovered from the pitched battle at Baghdad Airport; Afrika Korps Gen. Erwin Rommel’s shoulder boards, Hitler’s signed warning to his armed forces predicting D-Day and more.