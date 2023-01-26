Adventist HealthCare opens new vascular lab in Prince George’s County

Adventist HealthCare Thursday announced the opening of a vascular laboratory in Prince George’s County to help identify and treat symptoms before serious conditions such as a heart attack, stroke or aneurysm.

The lab opened in Fort Washington at Adventist Medical Group Primary Care (10709 Indian Head Hwy.).

In collaboration with other doctors, including wound care specialists, Adventist HealthCare offers nonsurgical care for people who have (or are at risk for) vascular disease.

The opening of the new vascular lab is an important step in bringing more accessible care to the Fort Washington area and adds to the growing health care services provided on or near the Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center campus.