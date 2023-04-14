First ‘green’ self-storage facility opens in Frederick

Diamond Point Development LLC, in partnership with The Ardent Companies, recently opened the first “green” climate-controlled self-storage facility in Frederick at 1845 Brookfield Court.

Formerly the Frederick Indoor Sports Center, the conversion into a 100,000 square-foot Life Storage is now complete.

The project’s developers, Jason Sommer and Aaron Sommer of Diamond Point Development, are proponents of renewable energy and look for ways reduce their carbon footprint. The facility is 100% solar powered, and Jason Sommer said the facility’s 1,300 solar panels generate enough electricity to send excess energy back to Potomac Energy.

Aaron Sommer, Diamond Point Development principal, said Life Storage in Frederick is the company’s first solar powered facility. He said and it, along with The Ardent Companies, builds class A self-storage facilities on the East Coast.

The Fredrick Life Storage development project started as an indoor sports facility’s 50,000 square-foot floorplate. A mezzanine was added to expand the building’s area to 100,000 gross square feet. This two-story self-storage facility includes 74,000 rentable square feet and 700 individual storage units. Every unit is temperature and humidity controlled.