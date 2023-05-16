Mercy’s new center to focus on maternal health and preventive care

Special to The Daily Reocrd//May 16, 2023

Home>Featured>

Mercy’s new center to focus on maternal health and preventive care

Dr. David N. Maine, Mercy Health System’s president and CEO, speaks during the opening of the Mercy Preventative Care Center in February. The first part of the center focuses on maternal health. (Submitted photo)

Mercy’s new center to focus on maternal health and preventive care

By Pete Pichaske

//Special to The Daily Reocrd

//May 16, 2023

Baltimore’s Mercy Medical Center was founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, a religious institute of Catholic women whose aim has always been to aid the poor and the sick – initially, the poor and the sick in Ireland — and which has started health facilities across the globe.

The latest offering from Mercy Health Services (MHS) is in line with that centuries-old tradition.

Mercy’s Maternal Health and Preventive Care Center, the first phase of which opened in March, is located on the second floor of the MHS’ newly renovated Mead Building, on Calvert Street in Baltimore.

The center, said Dr. Wilma Rowe, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at Mercy, will provide access to “high-quality medical care with additional wrap-around services, including assistance with housing transportation, food insecurities, insurance navigation and health literacy.”

In addition, she said, the center will seek to identify and help modify social risk factors, including personal violence, homelessness, substance abuse, food insecurities and related issues, and promote wellness by managing and preventing chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity and cancer.

Since social determinants of health “have a major impact on the health, well-being and quality of life of our patient population,” added Dr. Robert Atlas, chairman of Mercy’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, “assessing these barriers helps to provide the best opportunities for patients in need,”

Mercy expects to serve some 5,000 maternity patients and 13,000 chronically ill patients per year at the center, said Dr. Andrea Limpuangthip, Mercy’s medical director for quality and patient safety.

“The goal is to address disparities in health care and provide a high quality of care for the most vulnerable patients,” she added. The patients served, she said, “are typically residents of Baltimore City, many of whom are people of color and some have low incomes and require socioeconomic support, such as assistance with transportation, medical supplies and prescriptions, or access to nutritious foods.”

The center is being opened in stages. By the end of 2024, said Christena Houston Senior Director of Operations for Mercy, all four floors of the building will be fully renovated, furnished and operational.

The first phase of the reopening included renovations to the fourth floor, which is now home to one of the largest OB/GYN practices in Baltimore, Metropolitan OB/GYN. The space includes exam rooms, laboratory services and ultrasound imaging.

The third floor, meanwhile, will open in June of this year, with two more OBGYN practices moving in.

The second floor is designed to give patient access to comprehensive chronic disease management and wrap-around services.  It will include a teaching kitchen, exam rooms, behavioral and palliative care consultation offices, infusion bays for intravenous medications and wellness programming to educate patients about healthy lifestyles, according to Limpuangthip.

The first floor, meanwhile, will house a fully equipped, state-of-the-art patient education center that will hold group pre-natal sessions, patient education, teleconferencing and education training for Mercy staff about “advanced techniques for serving vulnerable populations,” Rowe said.

At a recent blessing ceremony at the new center, Sister Helen Amos, executive chair of the MHS Board of Trustees, said the opening “marks another milestone in our re-commitment journey. We are celebrating the move of a first-class medical practice … into a first-class space that is suitable for supporting a broad approach to the well-being of mothers, their babies and their whole families.”

The center building is named for the late Dr. Joseph Anthony Mead Jr., former vice president for medical affairs and chief of the department of internal medicine at Mercy.

“Dr. Mead was an advocate of care for the underserved,” said Dr. David N. Maine, Mercy Health System’s president and CEO, noting that Mead played a key role in creating Health Care for the Homeless and the Baltimore Child Abuse Center.

“It is therefore appropriate,” he added,  “that the Mead Building house this new center, dedicated to serving the community’s most vulnerable.”

Related Content

Gregory Becker, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, arrives to testify to a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank on May 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Heads of failed banks questioned on executive pay at Senate hearing

Executives from two large U.S. banks that failed dramatically in March appeared in front of the Senate Banking[...]

May 16, 2023

Tim’s Furniture Mart coming to Hagerstown Premium Outlets this summer

Tim’s Furniture Mart, an Elkton-based retailer of home furnishings and flooring, signed a lease with Simon P[...]

May 16, 2023

Greater Baltimore Committee to unveil multiyear agenda at 2023 annual meeting

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) will host its 2023 annual meeting May 25, the first since its merger wit[...]

May 16, 2023
A shopper peruses a mountain bicycle on display in a Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colorado, on May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Retail sales up slightly in April, buoyed by solid job market, lower prices in some areas

Americans picked up their spending modestly in April, spending money online and dining out, buoyed by a solid [...]

May 16, 2023

Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing facility

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Monday announced the closing of $32.9 million in Bridge-to-HUD fin[...]

May 15, 2023
A traveler inserts her ID card while using the Transportation Security Administration's new facial recognition technology at a Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport security checkpoint on April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

At BWI and other airports, TSA wants to know: Are you who you say you are?

A pilot project by the Transportation Security Administration aims to assess the use of facial recognition tec[...]

May 15, 2023

Editors Picks

Speaking invite to prosecutor Leo Wise stirs turmoil in Baltimore law clubs

16/5/2023

Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race

15/5/2023
State Sen. Clarence Lam, a Maryland Democrat who is a physician at Johns Hopkins, speaks during a news conference about a package of health care legislation on Jan. 31, 2023, in Annapolis. Lam has expressed concern about how well the state will be able get health insurance for up to 80,000 people in Maryland who are now on Medicaid but may not be eligible this spring. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan

12/5/2023
Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. (Photo by Michael Charles/Capital News Service)

Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?

11/5/2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Gregory Becker, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, arrives to testify to a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank on May 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Heads of failed banks questioned on executive pay at Senate hearing

16/5/2023

Tim’s Furniture Mart coming to Hagerstown Premium Outlets this summer

16/5/2023
Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on March 16, 2022. Lawsuits have been filed in West Virginia and North Carolina challenging the states' restrictions on the use of abortion pills. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal

16/5/2023
Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, leaves federal court in Washington on May 16, 2022. Durham ended his four-year investigation with a report that offers withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Special prosecutor ends Trump-Russia investigation, saying FBI acted hastily

16/5/2023
The healthcare.gov website is seen on Nov. 1, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration says it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. (AP Photo, File)

Court order that could end ACA preventative care mandate put on hold

16/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT