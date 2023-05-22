Chaberton Energy, Pivot Energy break ground on community solar project

Daily Record Staff//May 22, 2023

Chaberton Energy, Pivot Energy break ground on community solar project

From left, John Stroud, Pivot Energy's director of origination; Christiana Rigby, Howard County Council chair; Stefano Ratti, Chaberton Energy CEO; Zach Witt, construction manager with Mill Creek Renewables; Del. Luke Clippinger, D-Baltimore ciity; Del. Jessica Feldmark, D-Howard; Will Shorter, deputy chief of staff for Del. Luke Clippinger; Kimberly Shiloh, legislative director for state Sen. Benjamin T. Brooks Sr., D-Baltimore; and Tracy Harvey, sustainability program director at Loyola University Maryland, participate in a shovel ceremony to kick off the Catherine Community Solar and Catherine Aggregate Net Energy Metering projects May 17 in Cooksville. (Submitted photo)

Chaberton Energy, Pivot Energy break ground on community solar project

By Daily Record Staff

//May 22, 2023

Chaberton Energy, a Rockville-based renewable energy project developer, and national solar provider Pivot Energy broke ground on the Catherine Community Solar and Catherine Aggregate Net Energy Metering (ANEM) projects May 17 in Cooksville.

The projects will be located on property owned by Saint Mary’s Coptic Orthodox Church.  Catherine ANEM will provide power to Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore and a behind-the-meter project will provide power locally to Saint Mary’s Church. Overall, the projects will supply 750 kWdc of power to the university, 177 kWdc of power to the church and 3.4 MWdc of community solar.

Attendees included Montgomery County Council Chair Christiana Rigby and Loyola University Sustainability Director Tracy Harvey. The partnership comes on the heels of a notable expansion of Maryland’s community solar options with the passing of community solar legislation in the state. These projects are a step toward Maryland’s goal of reaching 50% renewable energy production by 2050.

Pivot and Chaberton will also donate a combined $25,000 of the project funds to the Power52 Foundation, a Maryland-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit workforce development organization dedicated to training, mentoring, removing barriers and providing job placement assistance to at-risk individuals in the clean energy industry from Baltimore and surrounding counties.

