GBC unveils multi-year agenda at annual meeting

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) unveiled its multi-year agenda with 12 initiatives focused on the areas of economic opportunity, transportation, infrastructure and collective impact at its annual meeting May 25, including areas such as reducing gun violence, tackling the vacancy issue in Baltimore, supporting neighborhood redevelopment and local hiring and procurement.

Attended by more than 700 of greater Baltimore’s top leaders among the business, technology, education, real estate, and civic communities, the event marked the first annual meeting since the GBC’s merger with the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore (EAGB) in 2022.

Under Armour Executive Chair and Brand Chief Kevin Plank and MAG Partners CEO MaryAnne Gilmartin were among several business leaders who delivered remarks during the event, with Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and several other Baltimore-area elected officials also in attendance.

The event also served as the first public introduction of GBC’s new leadership: Board Chair President Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, and new President and CEO Mark Anthony Thomas, who joined the committee in December 2022 after a nationwide leadership search. Suntha succeeded Immediate Past Chair Calvin Butler as the 35th board chair in the organization’s history in March.