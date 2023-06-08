CSX donates $5M to B&O Railroad Museum capital campaign

Gov. Wes Moore delivers remarks Thursday at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore, announcing a $5 million gift from CSX to build the CSX Bicentennial Garden, an amphitheater and multiuse space that can host local organizations and hold community gatherings. (Photo courtesy of B&O Railroad Museum)

CSX Corp. on Thursday announced a gift of $5 million to the Baltimore and Ohio (B&O) Railroad Museum in Baltimore for its $30 million capital campaign in anticipation of the B&O Railroad’s bicentennial anniversary in 2027.

The donation will be used to build the “CSX Bicentennial Garden,” an amphitheater and multiuse space that can host local organizations and hold community gatherings. This installation will serve as a vibrant event space and provide a fresh, new location to welcome visitors to the Museum.

CSX is the first corporate patron to pledge support for the campaign, which will improve the overall campus flow, add state-of-the-art educational space, including an Innovation Hall focused on present-day and future railroad technology, house extensive historical archives and spark community economic development.

Baltimore built the first miles of America’s railroads. And for nearly 200 years CSX and the B&O Railroad have been essential to the growth of Baltimore’s economy and community. From the Howard Street Tunnel modernization project to preserving the city’s heritage at the historic B&O Railroad Museum, CSX continues to invest in and serve the community it has proudly called home for nearly two centuries.

Public-private partnerships help the Museum’s continued ability to tell the story of how railroading has shaped the history of America. With the inaugural contribution, CSX is encouraging fellow corporate partners to support the Museum’s campaign — investing in Maryland and the future of Baltimore communities.