Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital opens rehabilitation center

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital opened its Ability Center June 29 in Baltimore, a more than 4,000-square-foot facility dedicated to providing state-of-the-art pediatric rehabilitation services.

Anchored by an open and airy gymnasium, the center features six private treatment spaces where children can be evaluated and treated for concussion, developmental delays, sensory motor and fine motor skills, and other therapeutic needs. There is also a kitchen space to encourage children’s participation in daily activities.

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital has provided more than 100 years of family-focused, integrated care to children with serious, chronic, or complex medical needs. Today, the hospital treats more than 8,500 patients each year and provides nearly 60,000 outpatient visits to help children heal, grow, and learn the skills that lead to happier, more independent lives. The 102-bed hospital is a jointly owned affiliate of the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine with locations in Baltimore, Prince George’s County, Harford County and via TeleHealth.

