Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital opens rehabilitation center

Daily Record Staff//July 18, 2023

Home>The Business Album>

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital opens rehabilitation center

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital opens rehabilitation center

By Daily Record Staff

//July 18, 2023

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital opened its Ability Center June 29 in Baltimore, a more than 4,000-square-foot facility dedicated to providing state-of-the-art pediatric rehabilitation services.

Anchored by an open and airy gymnasium, the center features six private treatment spaces where children can be evaluated and treated for concussion, developmental delays, sensory motor and fine motor skills, and other therapeutic needs. There is also a kitchen space to encourage children’s participation in daily activities.

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital has provided more than 100 years of family-focused, integrated care to children with serious, chronic, or complex medical needs. Today, the hospital treats more than 8,500 patients each year and provides nearly 60,000 outpatient visits to help children heal, grow, and learn the skills that lead to happier, more independent lives. The 102-bed hospital is a jointly owned affiliate of the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine with locations in Baltimore, Prince George’s County, Harford County and via TeleHealth. 

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]

The Susan and Rich Dubroff Ability Gym anchors the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital Foundation Board Member Rachel Bloom and Thomas Paullin, former MWPH vice president of development and external affairs, attended the grand opening. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Jill Feinberg, MWPH vice president of development and external affairs; Greg Kahlert, president of the Kahlert Foundation; MWPH Foundation Board Member Blake Sheehan; and MWPH Chief Financial Officer Mary Miller, gather for a photo during the opening of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
MWPH Hospital Foundation Board Member Blake Sheehan speaks with MWPH Foundation Board Member Andrea Brown-Gee during the opening of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
MWPH Hospital Board Member Dr. Steven Czinn, left, speaks with MWPH Foundation Board Member Matthew Cohen and his wife Rachel Cohen. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Front left, MWPH Board Member Ann Eliasberg Betten; Melvin Kelly, former MWPH Foundation Board Member; and Thomas Ellis, MWPH vice president of human resources & support services, attended the opening of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, MWPH Vice President, Outpatient Services Justina Starobin, Susan Dubroff and MWPH Director of Human Resources Monica Atkinson take time for a photo at the opening of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
MWPH President and CEO Dr. Scott Klein, MWPH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Katz and former patient Phyllis Meyerhoff, share a photo. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
MWPH Vice President, Human Resources & Support Services Thomas Ellis and Susan Dubroff were on hand for the opening of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
MWPH Chief Finance Officer Mary Miller addresses guests at the opening of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
MWPH Director of Rehabilitation Services Julie Quinn addresses guests at the opening of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
MWPH President and CEO Dr. Scott Klein addresses guests at the opening of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Helping launch Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center with a ribbon cutting were, standing, MWPH Foundation Board chair Beth Armacost; MWPH CFO Mary Miller; MWPH President and CEO Dr. Scott Klein; MWPH Senior Attending Physician Dr. Stephen Nichols; Donors Richard Dubroff and Susan Dubroff; MWPH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Katz; MWPH Vice President for Development and External Affairs Jill Feinberg; and MWPH Manager of Child Life and Therapeutic Recreation Lindie Ashman. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Del. Dalya Attar, D-Baltimore City; MWPH Director of Rehabilitation Services Julie Quinn; MWPH Vice President for Development and External Affairs Jill Feinberg; and Baltimore City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleiffer, 5th District, attended the opening of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s state-of the art Ability Center. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)

g

Related Content

A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Declaring a mission to liberate "Taco Tuesday" for all, Taco Bell asked U.S. regulators on May 16, 2023, to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trademark to ‘Taco...

Taco Bell rang up a win in its quest to make “Taco Tuesday" free of trademark restrictions, with Taco John[...]

July 18, 2023

Graybar acquires Baltimore-based Shepherd Electric Supply

Graybar announced it has completed the acquisition of Baltimore-based Shepherd Electric Supply.

July 18, 2023

Tesla directors to return over $735M to settle suit challenging compensation

Current and former directors of Tesla have agreed to return more than $735 million to the company to settle a [...]

July 18, 2023

New Northrop Grumman contract brings project to Elkton facility

A new defense contract awarded to Raytheon, in partnership with Northrop Grumman, will serve as an engine path[...]

July 18, 2023

Crossvines seeks to expand agricultural tourism, boost winemaking industry

The Crossvines, a new multipurpose agricultural tourism destination featuring a winemaking facility and bistro[...]

July 18, 2023

Lockheed Martin tops 2Q projections with earnings of $1.68B

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

July 18, 2023

Editors Picks

“You could put up all the infrastructure you want. But, if people cannot afford to get them and their families online, then what’s the point?” Gov. Wes Moore said during a news conference July 18, 2023. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

Md. hopes to make broadband more affordable with partnership, $267M in federal f[...]

18/7/2023

Crossvines seeks to expand agricultural tourism, boost winemaking industry

18/7/2023

Ex-budget secretary expects Maryland’s structural deficit to grow

17/7/2023

MSBA expands board with eye on diversity, though critics have concerns

17/7/2023

Montgomery County to vote on anti-rent gouging bill after months of deliberation[...]

17/7/2023

Commentary

More News

A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Declaring a mission to liberate "Taco Tuesday" for all, Taco Bell asked U.S. regulators on May 16, 2023, to force Wyoming-based Taco John's to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trad[...]

18/7/2023
State-appointed emergency manager Kevyn Orr, right, and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder address reporters during a news conference in Detroit on July 19, 2013, after Orr asked a federal judge for bankruptcy protection. Orr, the architect of Detroit's bankruptcy filing, admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on he maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing says it was the best fix for [...]

18/7/2023

Tesla directors to return over $735M to settle suit challenging compensation

18/7/2023
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Trump is notified he’s a target of criminal probe into efforts to overturn[...]

18/7/2023
The David's Bridal shop is shown Nov. 19, 2018, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)

David’s Bridal avoids shutdown with sale to NY-based investment firm

18/7/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar