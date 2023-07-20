West Nile virus mosquitos found in Anne Arundel County

Daily Record Staff//July 20, 2023

West Nile virus mosquitos found in Anne Arundel County

West Nile virus mosquitos found in Anne Arundel County

By Daily Record Staff

//July 20, 2023

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health Thursday announced the first positive West Nile virus positive mosquitoes were identified in two sections of the county, but no human cases have been reported.

They are the first positive reports of the virus in the county this year. The Maryland Department of Agriculture will spray a solution near the intersection of Crain Highway and Davidsonville Road Sunday after 7:30 p.m., the sites where the mosquito pools were identified. Communities in the affected area include Amberfield, Lake Louise and the Northwest Crofton Community District.

The department’s Mosquito Control Program will use a permethrin-based solution that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved for use in public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health. Out of an abundance of caution, the Maryland Department of Agriculture recommends avoiding outdoor activities during spraying.

West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread WNV to humans and other animals when they bite.

Most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms such as headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. The current warm weather and high humidity provides ideal conditions for mosquito activity and West Nile virus transmission.

Questions about spraying should be directed to the Maryland Department of Agriculture or call the Mosquito Control Program at 410-841-5870.

