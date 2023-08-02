‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium deal delay

Jack Hogan//August 2, 2023

Home>Annapolis>

‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium deal delay

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to reporters in July about Camden Yards lease negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to reporters in July about Camden Yards lease negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium deal delay

By Jack Hogan

//August 2, 2023

ANNAPOLIS – State Treasurer Dereck Davis, who two weeks ago called out the parties involved in Baltimore Orioles stadium lease negotiations for their lack of transparency, reversed course Wednesday, saying he expects a deal will be reached “in its due time.”

Davis said he decided to take a step back after sitting down individually with Gov. Wes Moore and Orioles Chair and Managing Partner John Angelos.

“They did not ask me not to say anything, so I don’t want to put that on them,” Davis said in an interview with The Daily Record following a Board of Public Works meeting. “We were having, I would say, a trust … it’s a trust issue.

“I won’t get into specific details, I don’t think that’s appropriate,” he said. “They did share their vision with me, what they want to see, how they’re trying to get there. So, I understand that these are complex negotiations … it’s gonna take some time.”

Davis said he was “comfortable” with the answers that Moore and Angelos provided to him, and while he plans to keep “cajoling” and checking in on where the negotiations stand, he’ll be doing so in “a less public way.”

Spokespeople for both Moore and Angelos declined to comment on the conversations with Davis.

The Orioles and the Moore administration have committed to creating a multi-decade, public-private partnership to revitalize the 30-year-old Camden Yards complex, with visions of a “live, work, play theme” to attract people to downtown Baltimore year-round and be a catalyst for the city’s “second renaissance.”

At the end of a Board of Public Works meeting in mid July, Davis called on Angelos and members of the Maryland Stadium Authority to say publicly why a deal had not been reached to keep the Orioles at Camden Yards.

His remarks — made while sitting directly next to Moore — came days after Moore and Angelos said in a joint statement that a deal was coming “soon” but provided no details about why one had not yet been reached, where discussions stood or a timeline for when the team expects a lease agreement with the Maryland Stadium Authority might be reached.

While the Orioles remain red hot on the field — boasting the best winning percentage in Major League Baseball’s American League and the second-best in all of baseball — fans have been left in the dark about the future of their team’s home.

Davis said he had wanted Orioles fans to know that “somebody heard them and was fighting for them.”

Davis didn’t walk back his previous comments, saying that his goal was to express the concerns and frustrations of Orioles fans. He said his hope is for an announcement to accompany a World Series berth for the team.

“I’m not a timeline guy or deadline guy, simply because they get missed,” he said. “And when deadlines get missed, they cause problems.”

Angelos, according to multiple news reports, said in February that he hoped his team would have a new lease by the MLB All-Star break, which ended in early July.

When asked about the progress of negotiations on Wednesday, Angelos’s spokesperson referred to his vague statement with the governor.

While Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and now Davis have conveyed optimism about the Orioles remaining at Camden Yards, a stadium authority board member has picked up the baton in calling for transparency.

Speaking earlier this week at the Maryland Stadium Authority board’s monthly meeting, board member Bill Cole said he was “perplexed” that the Orioles didn’t have a new lease, according to a report Tuesday from The Baltimore Sun.

Board Chair Craig Thompson said in response that “discussions have been very productive,” adding that he appreciated Cole’s “sentiment on that issue,” The Sun reported.

The team’s existing lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority is set to expire at the end of the year. A new agreement would come with $600 million from the state for upgrades, resembling what the Baltimore Ravens received after renewing its lease at M&T Bank Stadium through 2037.

P

Related Content

Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts.

Drivers are in for another headache at the pump as gas prices continue to rise.

August 2, 2023
This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. credit rating, citing an expected increase in government debt over the next three years and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating, citing rising debt and a “steady deteriora[...]

August 2, 2023

Marriott International posts $726M profit in Q2 earning report

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. reported second-quarter profit of $726 million.

August 1, 2023

Primark adds first store in Md. at Arundel Mills

Primark announced Tuesday it will open its new store at Arundel Mills in Hanover on Sept. 7, marking the first[...]

August 1, 2023
People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives

Diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been abolished from Walt Disney World’s governing district.

August 1, 2023
Shoppers enter exit a Bed Bath & Beyond store on May 29, 2023, in Glendale, Colorado. Overstock.com  is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bed Bath & Beyond is back, this time as an online retailer

Overstock has officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the U.S.

August 1, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Treasurer Dereck Davis speaks to reporters in July about Camden Yards lease negotiations between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority. (Jack Hogan/The Daily Record)

‘In its due time’: Md. treasurer takes new tone on Orioles stadium d[...]

2/8/2023

State prosecutor asked to investigate claims of Harford County political spying

1/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Attorney Grievance Commission relaunches search for bar counsel

1/8/2023
A $1.5 million grant from the Truist Foundation will enable Urban Strategies and its CEO Esther Shin to develop a small business loan fund that seeks to support minority-owned businesses in three cities, including Baltimore.

$1.5M grant aims to support minority-owned businesses, community revitalization [...]

1/8/2023
Henrietta Lacks shortly after her move with husband David Lacks from Clover, Virginia to Baltimore, Maryland in the early 1940s. Lacks' cells were taken without her knowledge and spurred vast scientific breakthroughs and life-saving innovations such as for vaccines for polio and human papillomavirus. (The Lacks Family via AP)

Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with company in lawsuit over ‘immort[...]

1/8/2023

Commentary

More News

A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Pittsburgh synagogue gunman to be sentenced to death for nation’s worst antise[...]

2/8/2023

Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts[...]

2/8/2023

Appeals court casts doubt on Biden rule to curb use of handgun stabilizing brace[...]

2/8/2023

Judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol riote[...]

2/8/2023
This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. credit rating, citing an expected increase in government debt over the next three years and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions

2/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar