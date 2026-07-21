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MICA launches master’s degree in game design

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MICA launches master’s degree in game design

MICA students working on building a game together. (Courtesy of MICA)

MICA students working on building a game together. (Courtesy of MICA)

MICA launches master’s degree in game design

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The has announced the launch of a new Master of Professional Studies in Game Design, a program suited to prepare emerging and creative professionals to design, prototype and lead innovative game developments.

Delivered in a flexible online format, the 30-credit program will be offered through ‘s School of Creative and Professional Studies, aiming to equip students with the resources and skills needed for success in the modern global game and interactive media industries – from artistic vision, to systems thinking, to production management expertise, school officials said.

According to a MICA release, the program curriculum combines the school’s “creative rigor” with industry-standard approaches to project management and team collaboration. 

connects storytelling, systems thinking, technology, and creative leadership — everything MICA has been teaching students for nearly 200 years,” MICA Provost Raymond Barclay said in a release. 

“Our new Master of Professional Studies in Game Design provides expanded access to MICA’s creative and professional education, preparing students to lead in one of the most dynamic industries in the world.”

As faculty members provide guidance, students will develop games from concept to playable prototype. By graduation, game design graduate program students will be expected to complete a playable game prototype that resembles professional quality accompanied by a design documentation portfolio ready for the job market. 

According to school officials, a MICA game design master’s will prepare students for professions as game, systems, narrative and level designers, in addition to art directors, producers, studio directors and more in a $200-plus billion global games industry with numerous opportunities.

Tags: MICA, degree, graduate, Maryland Institute College of Art, game design
Tags: game design, degree, MICA, Maryland Institute College of Art, graduate

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