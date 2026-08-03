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MD joins lawsuit over Trump policy of sharing benefits data with immigration authorities

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MD joins lawsuit over Trump policy of sharing benefits data with immigration authorities

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown speaks on May 15, 2024. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown speaks on May 15, 2024. (The Daily Record/Jack Hogan)

MD joins lawsuit over Trump policy of sharing benefits data with immigration authorities

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Key takeaways:
  • Maryland joins coalition suing
  • Policy allows sharing TANF benefits data with authorities
  • States argue policy violates Administrative Procedure Act
  • Policy set to take effect Aug. 11

Several Democratic-led U.S. states, including Maryland, joined with advocacy groups in suing the Trump administration Monday to block a new policy allowing federal immigration authorities to receive information about low-income families with children enrolled in a cash-assistance program.

The two lawsuits marked the latest in a series of legal battles over efforts by the administration to give immigration officials access to sensitive personal data on millions of people held by other government agencies.

“The Trump administration is exploiting a program designed to ensure children do not go hungry and to help needy families get back on their feet in order to fuel its mass surveillance effort,” Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Both cases take aim at a move announced in June by the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to allow it to share with other agencies records on families receiving benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

The federally funded, state-administered program provides over $16 billion annually to states to provide assistance to low-income families with children, including cash payments.

“Families who rely on TANF to keep a roof over their children’s heads should not have to fear that their personal information will be shared across the federal government or used to target them,” said in a news release. “My Office will not stand by while this Administration unlawfully exposes Marylanders’ private data in an effort to intimidate vulnerable families out of benefits they are legally entitled to receive.”

The states, in a lawsuit filed in in Washington, said that the law enacting TANF specifically put states, and not the federal government, in charge of verifying applicants’ eligibility for benefits.

Yet the states said the Administration for Children and Families is now claiming it has broad authority to oversee their TANF programs and share benefit recipients’ data with other agencies, including the U.S. Department of , and check their immigration status, potentially deterring those legally qualified to receive benefits from applying.

The data-sharing policy is set to take effect on August 11.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it has said that the policy is necessary to assess whether states are verifying TANF recipients’ citizenship or immigration status before providing them benefits.

The states argue that the policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the by ignoring current data-sharing restrictions and by placing new, arbitrary conditions on federal funding.

A similar lawsuit was filed in federal court in Brooklyn by the civil rights and privacy rights groups Make the Road States, Common Cause and Electronic Frontier Foundation, which argued the agency is violating various laws including the Privacy Act.

“Instead of helping families struggling with the rising cost of living, this administration is trying to turn anti-poverty programs against the people they’re supposed to serve,” Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by David Bario, Deepa Babington and Bill Berkrot.

This article has been updated.

Tags: homeland security, administrative law, anthony brown, Maryland Attorney General, immigration law, new york, federal court, immigration, u.s. constitution, california

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Tags: administrative law, Maryland Attorney General, immigration, homeland security, anthony brown, immigration law, u.s. constitution, california, Trump administration, new york

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