Financial questions continue at Prince George’s, Baltimore City community colleges

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Community colleges serve as one of the most powerful democratizing forces in the United States of America, offering higher education to anyone who wants it at an affordable cost. However, in order to fulfill this duty, these institutions must act as effective stewards of public funding, directing those funds appropriately and responsibly.

Community college faculty and staff – those who teach courses, advise students, develop academic programs and provide essential student support services – enable these institutions to serve our communities. Yet in that service, we have seen our very own faculty tossed aside by administrative errors that have left them unable to afford childcare, pay their mortgage and so much more.

Sound financial stewardship is essential for our public institutions, especially when we know that a college’s mission does not exist apart from the people who carry it out. Recently, both Prince George’s Community College and Baltimore City Community College have failed to act as effective stewards of public money, with each institution experiencing a range of financial issues throughout this year.

In March, PGCC’s administration acknowledged that the college had been experiencing small- and large-scale payroll failures dating back to the beginning of the year, and assured employees that corrective measures had been implemented. Despite these assurances, on the faculty’s last payroll in June, PGCC’s administration informed employees that, once again, another payroll processing error had occurred.

Similar to the financial woes that PGCC faculty have endured, BCCC has also encountered payroll and other financial issues, such as not paying full-time faculty in a timely manner who work as adjuncts by teaching additional courses during the school year and/or teaching classes over the summer, when they are off contract.

These payroll failures are more than a mere inconvenience. Our paychecks pay for mortgages, rent, utility bills, childcare expenses, transportation costs, insurance premiums and other essential obligations. We rely on timely compensation to purchase groceries, fill prescriptions, obtain medical supplies and care for our families.

After each payroll failure, PGCC and BCCC administrations have offered apologies and assurances that the issue would not happen again. They promised that the corrective actions they took were enough to solidify payroll processes and prevent future failures. These efforts have proven ineffective and the problems persist.

Faculty have even asked the PGCC’s Board of Trustees to meet with us to find a solution to the ongoing payroll failures, but were denied, showing the board has no issue neglecting the financial stability of their faculty.

While faculty have raised concerns time and again, a recent audit at BCCC finally exposed what we have been saying all along.

The recent audit reported that payroll controls were also deficient when BCCC continued paying 71 former employees in pay periods following their separation – in one case, the final payroll activity occurred 1,526 days after separation. BCCC could not justify those payments.

Outside of payroll, the audit made very clear the financial oversight at the college is more than lacking – which shouldn’t be a surprise with such sustained turnover and the college’s own President Debra McCurdy taking on the role of CFO – similar to PGCC’s President Dr. Falecia D. Williams, who is also currently overseeing the large-scale financial operations of the college in the continued absence of a CFO/Vice President of Finance and Operations.

At BCCC, the report describes not only recurring weaknesses involving procurement, equipment accountability, information-technology security, payroll, financial aid and other internal controls, but also exposed that the college awarded $264,392 in federal financial aid to 145 suspected fictitious students, including $165,043 disbursed directly to those accounts.

The word “suspected” is important. An audit finding is not a criminal conviction, and the affected accounts must be properly investigated. But the absence of adequate verification is the problem itself. A college entrusted with millions of dollars in public financial aid must be able to determine whether an applicant is real before releasing money.

We understand that mistakes can occur. What we cannot understand is how a pattern of fiscal mismanagement can unfold over a span of months, be acknowledged publicly by the institution, be followed by promises of corrective action, yet continue anyway.

Keith W. Mathias (PGCC Chapter Chair) and Laura M. Pope (BCCC Chapter Chair) are with the AFT Maryland-affiliated union representing faculty at Maryland’s community colleges.