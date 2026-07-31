Dalya Attar case: Most charges dismissed against MD senator

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Key takeaways: U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher dismisses six extortion charges against Attar

Two charges remain: conspiracy and interception and disclosure of a wire or electronic communication

State Sen. Dalya Attar indicted with brother and friend

Attar lost Democratic primary to state Del. Malcolm Ruff

Most of the criminal charges against state Sen. Dalya Attar, D-Baltimore City, were dismissed Friday.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher granted Attar’s motion to dismiss, tossing six extortion-related charges, ruling that the lawmaker didn’t violate those laws because the “thing of value” she sought was not a tangible reward like money.

Two charges remain: conspiracy and interception and disclosure of a wire or electronic communication. In her December motion, Attar did not seek to dismiss those charges. The decision applies to all three defendants.

Prosecutors in October indicted Attar, her brother Joseph Attar and their friend, Kalman Finkelstein, accusing them of blackmailing a former political consultant. They are accused of recording the consultant having an affair with a married man and threatening to publish the recording if she spoke publicly against Attar’s campaign.

Attar’s lawyer, Jim Trusty, of Ifrah Law in Washington, D.C., said he was “heartened” by the decision.

“The motion to dismiss was based on a nuanced area of law relating to extortion offenses,” Trusty said in a statement provided by a spokesperson. “We felt strongly that our motion to dismiss the six extortion-based charges in the indictment was on solid legal ground and we were heartened by Judge Gallagher’s obvious grasp of the issues as well as her ruling.”

Joseph Attar’s and Finkelstein’s attorneys both declined to comment.

In June, Sen. Attar lost to state Del. Malcolm Ruff in the Democratic primary for the Northwest Baltimore seat.

Gallagher dismissed two counts of extortion via interstate communications and four extortion counts under the federal Travel Act. Gallagher wrote that although she “does not condone the conduct alleged in the indictment,” neither statute applies to the conduct of which they were accused.

“Because the purported thing of value was Victim 1’s forbearance from acting in certain ways, the conduct as alleged would constitute common law coercion, which common law extortion does not reach,” Gallagher wrote in dismissing the two counts for extortion via interstate communications.

“Accordingly, (the law) does not criminalize the conduct alleged in the indictment.”

This story has been updated with responses from lawyers for all three defendants.