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Jewelry store to open in Harford County

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Jewelry store to open in Harford County

The Smyth Jewelers store in Timonium is shown in this file photo. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record)

The Smyth Jewelers store in Timonium is shown in this file photo. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record)

Jewelry store to open in Harford County

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, a family-owned jewelry retailer, is expected to open its fourth Maryland location in this fall, commercial firm Trout Daniel & Associates announced. 

The jewelry company signed a sublease to occupy 1201 E. Churchville Road, a 12,500-square-foot, two-story building once operated by . The building will be converted into a Smyth Jewelers showroom, according to a release.

Smyth Jewelers’ Bel Air store will join the company’s signature location in Timonium and satellite stores in Annapolis and Ellicott City.

Founded in 1914, the jewelry chain features a variety of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, charms and pendants, watches, rings and holiday items.

According to TD&A, Smyth Jewelers executive Bob Yanega said opening an establishment in Bel Air was fitting, considering the numerous customers and employees who reside in the area. 

“We love the Bel Air community and have watched it grow for years,” Yanega said according to a release.

Smyth looks to invest roughly $650,000 in renovations, expecting its store to create between 12 and 15 jobs for the area. The store’s precise opening date is partially contingent upon the arrival of custom showcase displays, TD&A confirmed.

According to a release, AVC Bel Air LLC owns the property Smyth Jewelers will accommodate.

Tags: walgreens, smyth jewelers, bel air, Harford County, Real Estate, Retail
Tags: walgreens, smyth jewelers, bel air, Harford County, Retail, Real Estate

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