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Golf club on MD Eastern Shore purchased by PA company

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Golf club on MD Eastern Shore purchased by PA company

Pennsylvania-based GreatLIFE Golf has purchased River Run Golf Club in Berlin. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY GREATLIFE GOLF)

Pennsylvania-based GreatLIFE Golf has purchased River Run Golf Club in Berlin. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY GREATLIFE GOLF)

Golf club on MD Eastern Shore purchased by PA company

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Mechanicsburg, -based GreatLIFE has purchased River Run Golf Club on Maryland’s .

The newest addition is the company’s 54th 18-hole equivalent and the 21st facility it owns or leases. River Run is located in Berlin, seven miles from the ocean and minutes from .

“River Run is a fantastic asset for us and we are excited to bring GreatLIFE Golf to the Eastern Shore,” GreatLIFE Golf CEO John Brown said in a statement. “The course is in a great location with significant growth potential and a robust golf population. Our vision for this facility is to combine proven turf management practices with a strategic operational approach to establish it as a must-play course in the region.”

According to a release, GreatLIFE Golf anticipates making capital improvements to enhance the property’s playability and overall guest experience. The initial plans focus on improving tees, fairways, and greens through agronomic best practices, including targeted cultural, chemical, and fertility programs. Long-term improvements will include evaluating the irrigation system, implementing a multiyear overseed program, and executing a master tree removal and replacement plan.

“River Run already has an outstanding foundation — a beautiful Gary Player design that golfers consistently praise for its layout and scenery,” said Jason Harshbarger, GreatLIFE Golf CFO. “Our opportunity is to build on that by elevating the conditioning, service, and overall experience. As a part-time Eastern Shore resident, I’ve always believed this region deserves a golf experience that’s every bit as memorable as everything else Ocean City and the Eastern Shore have to offer.

“We want River Run to become one of those courses that every visitor puts on their itinerary and every local is proud to call their home course.”

River Run’s design reflects Gary Player’s “bump and run” philosophy. Per the release, the front nine is open, with generous fairways and modest bunkering. The back nine winds through Maryland pines, and the course includes lakes, wetlands, and natural marshes that are part of the coastal landscape.

Tags: mergers and acquisitions, pennsylvania, Ocean City, golf, recreation, Eastern Shore, Sports
Tags: recreation, Ocean City, Sports, pennsylvania, Eastern Shore, golf, mergers and acquisitions

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