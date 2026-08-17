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Luigi Mangione’s state murder trial is postponed after federal guilty plea

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Luigi Mangione’s state murder trial is postponed after federal guilty plea

Luigi Mangione sits beside defense lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo as he allocutes during a hearing in his federal murder trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Aug. 14, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. Luigi Mangione admitted in court on Friday to killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and pleaded guilty to federal charges of stalking the executive with the intent to kill him. (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)

Luigi Mangione sits beside defense lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo as he allocutes during a hearing in his federal murder trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on Aug. 14, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. Luigi Mangione admitted in court on Friday to killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and pleaded guilty to federal charges of stalking the executive with the intent to kill him. (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg)

Luigi Mangione’s state murder trial is postponed after federal guilty plea

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NEW YORK – Maryland native ‘s trial on state and weapons charges over the 2024 killing of a CEO was postponed on Monday, after the 28-year-old Ivy League graduate pleaded guilty last week to separate federal charges.

In court on Friday, Mangione for the first time admitted to shooting 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, a brazen crime that was condemned by public officials but became emblematic of Americans’ frustration with health insurance industry practices.

Mangione’s lawyers cited his guilty plea to the federal stalking charges he faced in urging New York state Justice Gregory Carro to dismiss the state charges. His lawyers argued that Mangione should not have to be punished for the same conduct twice under New York’s law prohibiting .

The state trial had previously been scheduled to begin on September 8. Mangione, the 28-year-old Ivy League-educated scion of a wealthy Baltimore-area family, has pleaded not guilty to the state charges.

In a brief written order on Monday, Carro gave prosecutors until October 9 to respond to Mangione’s motion. The judge set Mangione’s next appearance in state court for December 10, meaning the trial will not go forward next month.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the state charges against Mangione, referred to a Friday statement indicating that the office was prepared to litigate the defense motions. Mangione’s defense lawyers declined to comment.

Mangione could face life in prison

Mangione entered his guilty plea in the federal case without reaching an agreement with prosecutors, and there was no guarantee that his acceptance of responsibility would result in leniency at sentencing.

Mangione is due to be sentenced in his federal case on December 18. Federal prosecutors said on Friday that they intend to seek a life sentence, the maximum allowable.

In the state case, Mangione would face 25 years to life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

If Carro decides to dismiss the state case, it would eliminate the possibility of Mangione having to serve consecutive prison sentences in the two cases.

Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace University in New York, said it was unlikely Carro would dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds.

New York state’s double jeopardy law carves out exceptions for crimes that have different elements or are aimed at preventing “very different kinds of harm or evil.”

The federal stalking charges to which Mangione pleaded guilty still require intent to kill, but do not require that the death occurs.

“The elements in stalking and the elements of murder are very, very distinguishable,” Gershman said.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Dan Fastenberg in New York; additional reporting by Jack Queen in New York; editing by Noeleen Walder, Rosalba O’Brien and Mark Porter.

This article has been updated.

Tags: health insurance, murder, Luigi Mangione, criminal law, new york, federal court, double jeopardy

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Tags: new york, federal court, criminal law, Luigi Mangione, murder, double jeopardy, health insurance

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