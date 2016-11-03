Laura Shuler and Robin Reif | August Jackson

Industry veteran Laura Shuler has been named the CEO and Robin Reif executive vice president, client engagement with AugustJackson, a Bethesda-based brand communications agency.

Shuler will succeed Frank Andrews, who founded August Jackson in 2003 and built the company into a market leader in the brand experience industry, as he moves into the role of chairman.

Shuler brings nearly three decades of brand marketing experience to her new role. Most recently, she served as the executive director for brand engagement at global firm Landor, where she helped clients build internal and external brand communities. Previously, she was U.S. president of experiential marketing agency Jack Morton Worldwide. Shuler played a critical role in distinguishing the Jack Morton brand globally and enhancing offerings that shaped its success. Her numerous contributions had an industry-wide impact and earned her a spot on Ad Age’s “Women to Watch” list.

Reif, who will report to Shuler, will lead the account discipline and direct new business strategy and execution across the agency. Reif comes to August Jackson with strong expertise as a business developer, client service executive, and brand experience strategist. Most recently, she led the consultancy she founded in 2012, providing organizations with strategy and creative execution of employee engagement campaigns, thought leader conferences, event marketing programs and culture change initiatives.

Prior to this role, Reif was senior vice president, group account director at Jack Morton Worldwide for 24 years. In this position, Reif built and nurtured the largest client portfolio in the company, leading longstanding Fortune 100 relationships across various sectors.

