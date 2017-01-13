Quantcast
Rosenstein is Trump’s pick to be deputy attorney general

By: The Washington Post Ellen Nakashima and Sari Horowitz January 13, 2017

Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. attorney in Baltimore and currently the longest-serving U.S. attorney, is the incoming Trump administration's pick to become the next deputy attorney general - the second-highest position in the Justice Department, according to a member of the Trump transition team. Rosenstein, 52, is the sole holdover U.S. attorney from the George W. Bush ...

