Diane Vernon | FutureCare Health & Management

Diane Vernon has been promoted to vice president of business development with FutureCare Health & Management. Vernon has been a member of FutureCare’s leadership team for 10 years as director of marketing and business development.

In her role as director of marketing and business development, Vernon managed all processes related to promotion and building brand awareness of the organization’s facilities, programs and services. As vice president, Vernon will continue to maintain and grow the company’s excellent relationships with FutureCare’s patients and their families, as well as with the company’s hospital partners in health throughout Maryland.

