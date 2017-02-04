Quantcast
Best Week, Worst Week: Md. video game maker scores big win; Under Armour takes several hits

By: Daily Record Staff February 4, 2017

  A Maryland video game maker won’t be getting many “likes” from a Facebook subsidiary after winning a $500 million copyright infringement lawsuit, while slow fourth-quarter sales, a shakeup in upper management and a devaluation of its credit rating had Under Armour looking to hit the reset button this week. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the lawsuit ...

