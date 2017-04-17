Quantcast

Bonnie Heneson Communications wins PRSA Award of Excellence

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2017

Bonnie Heneson Communications, a full-service marketing communications agency with offices in Owings Mills and Columbia, received an Award of Excellence from the Public Relations Society of America’s Maryland chapter. The award recognizes BHC’s public information campaign on behalf of Calvert County, publicizing the dangers of opiate use in the county. As part of the campaign, BHC ...

