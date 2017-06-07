Quantcast

Board of Public Works renews push to keep juvenile placements in state

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 7, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Comptroller Peter Franchot Wednesday called on the state Department of Juvenile Services to find a way to transition more than three dozen juveniles in out-of-state facilities back to Maryland. The Board of Public Works Wednesday approved 39 contracts valued at more than $249.3 million for placement of youth in the custody of the Department ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo