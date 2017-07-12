Court of Appeals rejects expert testimony linking lead exposure, ADHD

Share this: Email

Maryland's top court has vacated a $1.4 million lead-paint verdict after finding the trial court improperly allowed an expert to testify that childhood lead exposure caused the plaintiff's ADHD. The expert, pediatrician Cecilia Hall-Carrington, cited a recent report from the Environmental Protection Agency that concluded there is a causal relationship between lead exposure and attention decrements, ...