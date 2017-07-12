Baltimore metro home price hits decade-high

Share this: Email

Median home sales price in the Baltimore metro area hit $279,400 in June, according to a report released Wednesday. It’s the highest price level since July 2007. According to data provided by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS, that median sales price represents a 1.6 percent increase year-over-year and 2.1 percent bump ...