Baltimore lawmakers water down gun bill mandating 1-year sentence

By: Associated Press July 25, 2017

Lawmakers in Baltimore are watering down a proposal to impose mandatory one-year jail terms for carrying illegal handguns. Media outlets report that a city council committee adopted an amendment Tuesday that would exempt first-time offenders unless they are committing other crimes too. Mayor Catherine Pugh introduced the bill that would impose a one-year sentence for illegally possessing ...

