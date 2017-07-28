Quantcast

Court of Appeals grants medical marijuana growers’ right to intervene

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 28, 2017

Maryland's top court has granted eight medical marijuana growers the right to intervene in a lawsuit that could delay the state's fledgling program. The Court of Appeals, one day after a rare July hearing, allowed the growers to argue against a requested temporary restraining order that could delay the issuing of licenses and potentially result in ...

