Kieara Thomas | Paypal

Kieara Thomas, an operations support specialist with Paypal, has been named to the board of directors of Building STEPS.

Thomas is a 2005 graduate of the Building STEPS program and received a Bachelor of Science in business administration and project management from Towson University.

Thomas is an active participant in the community, volunteering in several capacities with Building STEPS (chaperone and scholarship committee) as well as various other organizations. She is also active with the Maryland Food Bank and KOMEN Maryland.

