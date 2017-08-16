Quantcast

Community groups receive 4,700 books through Books Across Baltimore program

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2017

  Three community agencies that serve local, low-income households in Baltimore received 4,700 books Wednesday in a donation from The Molina Foundation as part of the Books Across Baltimore program. Colorful children’s story and activity books, featuring fun themes and characters, were distributed over the past week to Catholic Charities Head Start of Baltimore City, Baltimore County ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo