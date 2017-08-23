Rick Hoffman | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Mid-Atlantic has named Rick Hoffman, former regional vice president of the Washington market, as the mid-Atlantic director of its new global luxury brand.

Hoffman will be responsible for the development, operation and marketing of this high-end specialized program which focuses on properties valued at more than $875,000 in Annapolis, Baltimore, northern Virginia, the Maryland/Delaware beaches and the District of Columbia.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.