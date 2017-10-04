Quantcast

Md. DOT takes over agency’s procurement after irregularities found

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 4, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — State transportation officials said they are taking more direct control of contracting within the Maryland Transit Administration after the discovery of dozens of contracts that lacked formal approval or instances in which vendors were paid for services for which there was no contract. The announcement, and presentation of 31 contracts to the Board of Public ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo