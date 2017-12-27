Sellinger School honors Michael D. Hankin as Business Leader of the Year

From left, William Lori, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore; Brady Walker, managing director and special adviser for the Maryland Department of Commerce; and Mike Gill, secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce, attended Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s Businessman of the Year celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Bill Baird, chief financial officer and executive director for the Archdiocese of Baltimore; Jim Sellinger, chancellor of education for the Archdiocese of Baltimore; and Terrence Sawyer, senior vice president of advancement at Loyola University Maryland, were on hand for Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s Businessman of the Year celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Janice Godwin, senior vice president of Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Jerry Britton, vice president and senior financial adviser of Bank of America Merrill Lynch; and Kim Sherman, senior relationship manager for commercial banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, pose for a photo during Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s Businessman of the Year celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Bill McCarthy, executive director for Catholic Charities of Baltimore; Brian Rogers, non-executive chair of the board of directors of T. Rowe Price and retired chair and CEO; and Mark Weigman, vice president and portfolio manager for T. Rowe Price, attended Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s Businessman of the Year celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Julie Walker, campus recruiting manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers; Brian Kerrigan, partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers; and William Lori, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, enjoy their evening at Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s Businessman of the Year celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Paul Nolan, vice president of tax and government relations for McCormick and Co.; Blythe Cassidy, speaker and student at Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management; and Brian Jefferson, partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers, pose for a photo during Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s Businessman of the Year celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Kathleen Getz, dean of Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management; Ed Brake, CEO and managing director of Ellin & Tucker; and Sister Helen Amos, executive chair of the board of trustees of Mercy Health Services, were on hand for Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s Businessman of the Year celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Bill Couper, retired mid-Atlantic president for Bank of America; Ed Brake, CEO and managing director of Ellin & Tucker; and Steve Woerner, president and chief operating officer of BGE, take time for a photo during Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s Businessman of the Year celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
From left, Joan Ray; James Ray, the president of global industrial for Stanley Engineered Fastening; Beth Garner, director of corporate relations for GBMC HealthCare; and Jenny Coldiron, vice president of development for GBMC HealthCare, attended Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s Businessman of the Year celebration. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Michael Hankin, right, president and CEO for Brown Advisory, celebrates his Businessman of the Year award from Loyola Maryland University’s Sellinger School of Business with his wife, Ann Hankin, and colleague Thomas Graff, a portfolio manager and head of fixed income for Brown Advisory. (Photo by Larry Canner)
Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management honored Michael D. Hankin, president and CEO of Brown Advisory, as its Business Leader of the Year during the school’s annual dinner Nov. 16 at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore.
The award honors business executives who embody Loyola’s Jesuit commitment to community and service in the leadership of their organization.
Hankin has led Brown Advisory since 1998 when it became independent and largely employee-owned.
Outside Brown Advisory, Hankin serves in leadership roles for nonprofit organizations focusing on the environment and land conservation, education, and health care. As chairman of the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership and Management Authority, the public-private business tax district responsible for the landscaping, clean-up and safety of Baltimore’s waterfront, the has challenged the city to achieve a goal of making Baltimore’s Inner Harbor swimmable and fishable by 2020.
In addition, Hankin serves as trustee of Johns Hopkins University, trustee and vice chairman of Johns Hopkins Medicine, and chairman of the board of managers of the Applied Physics Lab. He is president of Land Preservation Trust, a trustee of the Chesapeake Conservancy and the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, as well as a director for the National Steeplechase Association.
Hankin also serves on the boards of directors of Stanley Black & Decker and two private companies, Tate Engineering Services and The Wills Group.
To submit photos for The Business Album, email swallace@thedailyrecord.com.