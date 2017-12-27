Sellinger School honors Michael D. Hankin as Business Leader of the Year

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management honored Michael D. Hankin, president and CEO of Brown Advisory, as its Business Leader of the Year during the school’s annual dinner Nov. 16 at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore.

The award honors business executives who embody Loyola’s Jesuit commitment to community and service in the leadership of their organization.

Hankin has led Brown Advisory since 1998 when it became independent and largely employee-owned.

Outside Brown Advisory, Hankin serves in leadership roles for nonprofit organizations focusing on the environment and land conservation, education, and health care. As chairman of the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership and Management Authority, the public-private business tax district responsible for the landscaping, clean-up and safety of Baltimore’s waterfront, the has challenged the city to achieve a goal of making Baltimore’s Inner Harbor swimmable and fishable by 2020.

In addition, Hankin serves as trustee of Johns Hopkins University, trustee and vice chairman of Johns Hopkins Medicine, and chairman of the board of managers of the Applied Physics Lab. He is president of Land Preservation Trust, a trustee of the Chesapeake Conservancy and the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, as well as a director for the National Steeplechase Association.

Hankin also serves on the boards of directors of Stanley Black & Decker and two private companies, Tate Engineering Services and The Wills Group.

