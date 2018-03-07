Quantcast

Barbera, fellow judges press lawmakers for judicial pay raise

Salary increase would be first in three years

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 7, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland’s top jurist pressed senators Wednesday to approve what would be the first judicial pay raise in three years, saying a salary increase is necessary to attract and retain the best legal talent for the bench. “There is no question that public service requires personal and financial sacrifice,” Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo